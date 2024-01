Rivers rushed three times for nine yards and caught all three of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 24-23 wild-card round loss to the Lions.

Rivers got most of his playing time down the stretch after Kyren Williams suffered a hand injury. Rivers will be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, so he's likely to be brought back by the Rams in 2024, but Williams is expected to remain the lead back when healthy on the heels of a breakout season.