The Rams reinstated Rivers (knee) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Saints.

Rivers was designated for return from IR on Tuesday and was a full participant in two walk-through sessions this week, and though the Rams appear to be comfortable enough with his health to add him back to the 53-man roster, he may be in store for only a minor role Thursday. Before landing on IR on Oct. 18 with a PCL sprain, Rivers had emerged as the top understudy to starting running back Kyren Williams and averaged a respectable 4.4 yards on 13 carries to go with four catches for 18 yards over his six appearances for the Rams. However, given Rivers' lengthy layoff along with the fact that Royce Freeman has been similarly efficient in a reserve role, Rivers could find himself as the No. 3 option on the depth chart moving forward.