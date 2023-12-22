Rivers rushed six times for 20 yards during Thursday's 30-22 victory against the Saints.

Royce Freeman's time as the primary backup to Kyren Williams came to an abrupt end against New Orleans, as Freeman only saw the field on special teams, while Rivers took 15 snaps on offense to the 55 of Williams. Rivers was inefficient as a runner save for a 10-yard scamper to end the third quarter, but the second-year back has clearly returned to a backup role that could pay big dividends if Williams -- who briefly left the game after taking a big hit in the third quarter -- were to miss time down the stretch.