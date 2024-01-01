Rivers caught his only target for four yards during Sunday's 26-25 victory against the Giants.

With Kyren Williams (20-87-3) against dominating reps at running back, Rivers was the only other back on the roster to take the field on offense, as Royce Freeman was relegated to special teams work. While Rivers managed just four yards on his only touch, his usage might see a spike in Week 18's season finale against the 49ers. The Rams secured a playoff spot with their win and a Seahawks loss but are locked into either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed. How much the difference in seeding matters to coach Sean McVay against a 49ers team that's already set as the No. 1 seed in the NFC will likely determine how much playing time Williams and Rivers get in Week 18.