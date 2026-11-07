Rivers (calf) does not have a designation for Sunday's clash against the Commanders, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Rivers suffered a calf injury against the Giants in Week 2 and was placed on IR soon thereafter. He was designated to return to practice this Wednesday and logged a trio of full sessions. Rivers' lack of a designation for Sunday's game suggests he has a legitimate chance of playing, but Los Angeles would need to activate him from injured reserve Saturday in order for that to happen.