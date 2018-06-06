Rams' Sam Shields: Participating in OTAs

Shields (suspension/concussion) was a participant in Wednesday's OTA session, displaying his speed while covering Brandin Cooks, the Rams' official site reports.

Shields appears to be competing as if his last concussion -- the fifth of his career -- is finally behind him. However, OTAs don't have the full contact impact of having full pads on, so it remains to be seen whether or not he's ready for that. Even if he does clear all of the hurdles, Shields will be forced to sit out the first two games of the 2018 season due to a suspension stemming from a drug charge in January of 2017.