Rams' Sam Shields: Leads cornerbacks in snaps in Week 3
Shields played 37 of 52 defensive snaps and recorded four tackles (three solo) and a pass defense during Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.
With Marcus Peters (lower leg) and Aqib Talib (ankle) both exiting Sunday's contest, Shields led Los Angeles cornerbacks in defensive snaps. Tory Hill, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Shields all project to see an uptick in playing time if Peters and Talib miss time. However, it's definitely worth noting that it was Shields who saw the largest boost in snaps. He's probably still a risky fantasy option in most settings for now, though.
