Rams' Sam Shields: Active for game against Saints

Shields (illness) is active for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Shields hasn't played more than 26 defensive snaps in any of the last four weeks, making four tackles and breaking up a pass in that span. It's likely the trend continues with Nickell Robey-Coleman and Marcus Peters taking a majority of the snaps at corner.

