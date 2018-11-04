Rams' Sam Shields: Flew in Saturday, could play versus Saints
Shields (illness) arrived in New Orleans on Saturday and could play Sunday versus the Saints, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.
Shields didn't practice Thursday or Friday and didn't travel with the team, but the fact he's in New Orleans now is a reason for optimism. He's not used in a full-time role often and mainly seen as a nickel corner, but he'll aid the Rams' secondary against a high-caliber Saints offense if he can go. If not, expect Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill to see upticks in defensive snaps.
