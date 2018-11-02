Rams' Sam Shields: Questionable for Sunday

Shields (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Shields was held out of New Orleans' practice Thursday and Friday after coming down with an illness, and his Week 9 status appears to legitimately be in question. The starting cornerback's availability could be a game-time decision, and if Shields were to miss any time expect Nickell Robey-Coleman to enter the starting lineup.

