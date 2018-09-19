Rams' Sam Shields: Interception in win
Shields recorded one tackle, a pass defensed and an interception across 11 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Shields didn't see a ton of action Sunday but made the most of his opportunities, recording his first interception since 2015. The veteran cornerback got snaps with the game out of hand after not receiving a single defensive rep in Week 1. However, after the impressive interception which he returned 22 yards, Shields could be inclined to see some more regular playing time in the future.
