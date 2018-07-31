Rams' Sam Shields: Practicing in full pads
Shields (concussion/suspension) practiced in full pads Sunday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Orange County Register reports.
Shields hasn't put on the pads in live drills since suffering a severe concussion early on during the 2016 season. However, it now seems the cornerback is back to normal, flashing his trademark speed in training camp. If he can stay free of any setbacks throughout the rest of the summer, Shields should combine with fellow offseason acquisitions Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib to give the Rams one of the best groups of cornerbacks in the league.
