Rams' Sammy Watkins: Traded to Rams

Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick have been traded from the Bills to the Rams in exchange for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick.

Watkins' move to Los Angeles comes while he's in the final year of his rookie contract, and after Buffalo declined to pick up his fifth-year option. Drafted fourth overall in 2014, Watkins has been wildly productive when on the field, but a lingering foot injury has raised concern over his durability. The 24-year-old played just eight games last season, finishing with 28 catches for 430 yards and a couple scores. Given his upside, however, the Rams are understandably willing to take him aboard this season, when their top receivers previously projected to be Tavon Austin, Robert Woods and rookie Cooper Kupp. In Watkins, who is now fully healthy, new coach Sean McVay gets a proven No. 1 wideout for his offense, but the wideout will need to familiarize himself with quarterback Jared Goff in short order prior to the regular season.