Rams' Tavon Austin: Just eight yards from scrimmage in loss

Austin rushed twice for three yards and caught one of three targets for five yards during Sunday's 27-20 loss to Washington.

Austin only saw the field for nine of 50 offensive snaps, so his role in the offense has been predictable through two weeks. As a result, defenses have been able to account for him easily. He has the game-breaking ability to be a weapon for the Rams, but Austin isn't receiving the touches or targets to be a reliable fantasy asset right now. Additionally, quarterback Jared Goff has spread the ball around through the first two weeks of the season. It's difficult to trust Austin as a starting option in most fantasy settings heading into a Week 3 matchup against San Francisco.