Rams' Taylor Rapp: Showing off as starter
Rapp played all 74 defensive snaps and recorded nine tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 17-12 loss to Pittsburgh.
This was Rapp's third consecutive start, and he's recorded a rock-solid 27 tackles (20 solo) during the stint. With John Johnson (shoulder) on injured reserve, Rapp's positioned to continue padding the tackles column and should be owned in the majority of IDP settings.
