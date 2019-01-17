Rams' Todd Gurley: Avoids injury report Wednesday
Gurley (knee) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
During media availability Wednesday, coach Sean McVay said Gurley's left knee is "fine," but the running back nonetheless would be limited in practice this week, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. Because the Rams' ensuing injury report doesn't include one player, McVay's attempt at subterfuge already has gone awry. On a positive note, Gurley was a full participant to kick off preparations for the NFC Championship Game, ensuring an intact offense all week for the first time since the regular season. The Rams likely are keen on keeping C.J. Anderson in the game plan, but a healthy Gurley rarely ceded snaps before his late-season bout with an inflamed left knee, so the eventual breakdown of touches between the two will be interesting to see Sunday at New Orleans.
