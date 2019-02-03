Rams' Todd Gurley: Still expected to share carries

Gurley is expected to continue splitting carries with C.J. Anderson during the Super Bowl, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

There's been some chatter about Gurley potentially returning to his workhorse role with two weeks to recover after the last game -- a 26-23 win over the Saints in which Anderson held a 37-32 advantage for snaps and a 16-4 edge for carries. The split should tilt back toward Gurley against the Patriots, but that doesn't mean he'll recoup the high-usage role he handled Weeks 1-15 of the regular season. Rams running backs coach Skip Peete recently revealed that the team talked to Gurley before the playoffs and told him he wouldn't be getting his accustomed workload. Peete also mentioned that Gurley did an excellent job in pass protection during the NFC Championship Game, though his strong work was overshadowed by a pair of first-quarter drops and a lack of touches thereafter. Both player and team maintain that Gurley is fully recovered from the knee injury which held him out for Weeks 16 and 17.