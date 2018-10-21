Rams' Troy Hill: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Hill exited Sunday's game against the 49ers and is being evaluated for a concussion.
Hill left the field during the second quarter of Sunday's game, and should be considered questionable to return. If Hill is confirmed to have suffered a concussion, expect Dominique Hatfield to serve as the primary backup to Marcus Peters for the remainder of the Week 7 contest.
