Hill (groin) was a limited participant during the Rams' practice Wednesday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Hill was sidelined on IR with a groin injury for four games in a row this season, though unknown if that's related to his current issue. The 31-year-old cornerback returned to the active roster Week 8 and has played nearly every defensive snap over the Rams' past four games, recording 27 tackles and two passes defended over this span. Hill will now have two more opportunities to increase his practice activity before Sunday's contest versus Seattle.