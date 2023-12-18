Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Atwell (concussion) is expected to play Thursday versus the Saints, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Atwell wasn't able to suit up for Sunday's win over the Commanders while working his way through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but it appears that he's trending in the right direction for Week 16. Still, he will need to officially gain full medical clearance before returning to action. In his last four appearances, Atwell has failed to surpass three targets, so if he does retake the field it may only be in a depth capacity behind Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.