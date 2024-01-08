Atwell caught two of four targets for seven yards and rushed once for minus-4 yards during Sunday's 21-20 victory against San Francisco. He also recorded a two-point conversion.

With Cooper Kupp (coach's decision) out and Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson's time on the field capped to keep them healthy for the playoffs, Atwell took the field for 64 of the Rams' 67 snaps on offense, his highest snap share since Week 8 against the Cowboys. Despite the increased role, Atwell managed only a pair of short gains on his two catches, and another pass attempt from quarterback Carson Wentz went straight through Atwell's hands and was intercepted by 49ers safety Tayler Hawkins. While a 39-483-3 receiving line over 16 games this season is an improvement over the Louisville product's rookie campaign, it still has to be considered a disappointment given the expectation of a much bigger role for Atwell. The rise of Robinson in recent weeks as a starter alongside Kupp and Nacua has relegated Atwell to a backup role entering the playoffs.