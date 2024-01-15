Atwell finished the 2023 regular season with 39 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns and five rushes for 31 yards.

2023 was supposed to be the next step up for the big play threat, and in his first four games he looked like he was on that path as he put up an impressive 22-270-1 line. Things went downhill from there, however, as Atwell put together just 11 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns over his next seven games before losing his starting role to Demarcus Robinson. In the Rams' playoff loss to the Lions, Atwell burned past Kindle Vildor for a 38-yard touchdown, but didn't get another touch the rest of the way, similar to the final six games of the regular season with just 40 snaps on offense before being used as a starter in the season finale with Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Robinson all getting rest. Atwell has one year remaining on his rookie contract, but with Nacua and Kupp now entrenched as the top two targets for Matthew Stafford, it'll be difficult for the Louisville product to carve out a role beyond the third or fourth option at wide receiver.