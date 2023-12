Higbee (neck) missed Wednesday's walkthrough, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Higbee had a concussion check this past Sunday against the Browns, and while he avoided the protocol for head injuries, he instead came out of that game with a neck stinger. With an absence under his belt to begin Week 14 prep, he has only two more chances to mix into drills this week before the Rams potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's contest at Baltimore.