Higbee was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee following an MRI on Monday, ESPN.com reports.

Higbee suffered the devastating knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Rams' 24-23 wild-card playoff loss to the Lions on Sunday, when he was on the receiving end of a low hit from Detroit safety Kerby Joseph. The 31-year-old tight end -- who finished the regular season with 47 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns on 70 targets over 15 games -- will now embark on an arduous rehab process that could extend into the start of the 2024 campaign. At the very least, Higbee won't be ready to participate in OTAs in the spring and could be hard pressed to get cleared for the start of training camp in late July, given the 6-to-9-month recovery timeline typically associated with ACL surgeries.