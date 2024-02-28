Rams general manager Les Snead confirmed Wednesday that Higbee (knee) has had surgery to address a torn ACL and MCL, but a timetable for his return is still uncertain, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Higbee suffered ligament damage to his right knee during the Rams' wild-card playoff loss to the Lions on Jan. 14, after taking a low hit on the offense's final drive. The timing of his injury puts his status for Week 1 of the 2024 season in serious doubt, and likewise makes him an unlikely candidate to be cleared for the start of training camp in late July. Behind the 31-year-old veteran on the depth chart are Davis Allen, Hunter Long (knee) and Brycen Hopkins, all of whom now look like candidates to begin the 2024 season in expanded roles, barring other additions to the tight-end room.