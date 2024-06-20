Higbee, who is bouncing back from a torn ACL and MCL, remains without a timetable for a return to action, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Higbee hurt his knee during the Rams' wild-card loss to the Lions on Jan. 14, and given the timing and nature of the injury, it seems likely that the tight end will start training camp on the team's PUP list. Beyond that, added context regarding Higbee's chances of suiting up early on this season should arrive once he approaches a return to the practice field, but if he's unavailable come Week 1, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Hunter Long would be in line to handle Los Angeles' TE duties out of the gate in 2024.