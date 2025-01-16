Higbee (chest) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Higbee exited in the second quarter of Monday's wild-card win against the Vikings due to a chest injury and didn't return. He required a visit to a hospital but was able to travel with his teammates back to Los Angeles. Yet again Thursday, coach Sean McVay relayed an expectation that Higbee will suit up for Sunday's divisional-round contest at Philadelphia, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register. Having said that, Higbee may need to progress to full participation Friday in oder to avoid a designation ahead of the weekend.
