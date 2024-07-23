Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Higbee (knee) will start training camp on the active/PUP list, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Higbee's placement on the PUP list figures to be made official without much delay. The veteran tight end remains without a timetable to return as he works his way back from a torn ACL and MCL suffered back in January. Higbee can come off the active/PUP list at any time through camp and the preseason, but if he ends up on the reserve/PUP list while final roster cuts are made, he'll be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.