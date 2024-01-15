Higbee (knee) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm what is feared to be a torn ACL sustained during Sunday's 24-23 wild-card round loss to the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Higbee suffered a nasty right leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss due to a low tackle from Detroit safety Kerby Joseph, on the Rams' final drive of the night. If an MRI confirms a severe injury for the veteran tight end, Higbee's recovery timetable could significantly impact his availability for the start of the 2024 campaign, for which he remains under contract with Los Angeles. Across 15 regular-season appearances this season Higbee remained a steady contributor despite occasionally lackluster QB play, compiling 47 catches for 495 yards and two scores (70 targets).