Higbee (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's wild-card contest at Detroit, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Higbee put together three limited practices this week, which was enough for coach Sean McVay to tell reporters Friday that the tight end should be available to play Sunday, per Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site. Indeed, Higbee is back in action after dislocating his left shoulder during Week 17 action. He'll be taking on a Lions defense that has allowed the 10th-most yards per target (7.7) to opposing tight ends this season.