Johnson caught two passes for eight yards and a touchdown during the 2023 regular season.

There was little opportunity for the fourth year wideout to produce, as the receiving corps as a whole for the Rams stayed relatively healthy apart from Cooper Kupp missing four games at the start of the year. Johnson was only activated from the practice squad once all season, earning his third touchdown in four seasons in the NFL with both the Rams and 49ers resting starters for the playoffs. Johnson is a restricted free agent in 2024, but with how little he was utilized by the Rams, he likely will have to find an opportunity elsewhere next season.