Johnson agreed to terms with the Rams on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson spent most of last season on Los Angeles' practice squad, but he did get into the team's Week 18 game against San Francisco, catching two of three targets for eight yards and scoring a touchdown. He has also played with Tampa Bay and Houston in his NFL career, and his most prolific season came with the Buccaneers in 2021, when he recorded 36 catches for 360 yards. The news of his re-signing was shared initially by his agency, though terms were not disclosed.