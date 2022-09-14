Head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that the Rams are taking it "a week at a time" with Jefferson's knee injury, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The comment is less than encouraging for Jefferson's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Falcons, though prior reports have suggested that the receiver will likely miss the first two games of the season. Ben Skowronek filled in as the No. 3 receiver in a Week 1 loss to Buffalo, catching four of six targets for 25 yards while playing 88 percent of the snaps on offense.