The Jets are expected to sign Cobb (ankle) to a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cobb won't have an easy path to playing time alongside the likes of Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman, but his presence could be an indication that New York envisions more changes to come in the receiving room. Davis, in particular, has been regularly mentioned in trade rumors this off-season. Cobb is coming off ankle surgery, but his familiar with Rodgers means he shouldn't require as many practice reps as usual to acclimate to a depth role in the Jet's offense.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Undergoes ankle surgery•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Fades during 2022 campaign•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Catches two passes in Week 17•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Records one reception in win•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Retains slot role in win•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Shut out in Week 13•