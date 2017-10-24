Ravens' Chris Matthews: Held out of practice Tuesday
Matthews (hamstring) was held out of practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reporrts.
Matthews was omitted from the injury report Monday after he was able to take part in the Ravens' team walkthrough, but his lack of involvement in Tuesday's session suggests he may not be completely over the hamstring issue just yet. The injury prevented Matthews from playing in the Week 7 loss to the Vikings, making him one of three Ravens receivers to sit out the contest.
