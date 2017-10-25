Ravens' Chris Matthews: Doubtful to face Dolphins
Matthews (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Part of an injury-ridden wideout group, Matthews might've been asked to take on a major role if he were available for Thursday's game. Alas, neither he nor Michael Campanaro (shoulder) is expected to play. Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), Mike Wallace (concussion) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) are all questionable.
