Ravens' Chris Matthews: Not present for practice
Matthews (thigh) wasn't present for the start of the Ravens' practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Matthews looks destined to go down as a nonparticipant in practice for the second straight day, putting his status on murky ground heading into the Week 9 matchup with the Titans. In the six games he's played this season, Matthews has held a minimal role in the Ravens' passing game, hauling in three of six targets for 25 yards.
