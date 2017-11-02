Matthews (thigh) wasn't present for the start of the Ravens' practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Matthews looks destined to go down as a nonparticipant in practice for the second straight day, putting his status on murky ground heading into the Week 9 matchup with the Titans. In the six games he's played this season, Matthews has held a minimal role in the Ravens' passing game, hauling in three of six targets for 25 yards.