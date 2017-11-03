The Ravens released Matthews (thigh) on Friday.

Baltimore's decision to let Matthews go suggests Mike Wallace (concussion) and Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) aren't in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Titans. The 6-foot-5 wideout caught three of six targets for 25 yards in six games with the Ravens this season, but was on track to miss his second consecutive game with the thigh injury. Matthews had 109 receiving yards in Super Bowl XLIX as a member of the Seahawks, but he's averaged just 8.0 yards per reception in 22 career regular-season contests.