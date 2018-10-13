Ravens' De'Lance Turner: Lands on IR
The Ravens placed Turner (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Turner has been dealing with an injured hamstring throughout the week, and it turns out the issue is serious enough to keep him sidelined for what will likely be the remainder of the season. He only logged one carry for four yards and two receptions for 17 yards through four games, as he primarily provided depth at running back behind Alex Collins and Javorius Allen.
