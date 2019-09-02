Turner was signed to the Ravens' practice squad Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Turner had an up-and-down preseason, showing occasional flashes of promise but not enough consistency to move up a crowded depth chart. Baltimore enters the season with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill on its 53-man roster.

