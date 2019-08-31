Turner was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Aaron Kasinitz of PennLive.com reports.

Turner was hoping to scrape his way onto Baltimore's 53-man roster as a big-play threat, but was unable to crack the Ravens' crowded rotation that includes Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, Kenneth Dixon and Justice Hill.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week