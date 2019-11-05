Turner was signed by the Dolphins on Tuesday, the team's official site reports.

Poached off the Ravens' practice squad, Turner appeared in four games as an undrafted rookie in Baltimore last season before ultimately landing on injured reserve. The Alcorn State product will provide depth out of the Dolphins' backfield while fellow running back Mark Walton serves his four-game suspension.

