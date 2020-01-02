Dolphins' De'Lance Turner: Plays exclusively on special teams
Turner did not record an offensive snap during Week 17's win over the Patriots.
Turner's only offensive snaps with Miami came during Week 16's overtime win over the Bengals, during which he carried the rock four times for six yards. Across eight games in 2019, he handled 136 snaps on special teams. The 24-year-old is under contract for 2020, so he should be afforded the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in the offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...