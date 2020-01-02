Turner did not record an offensive snap during Week 17's win over the Patriots.

Turner's only offensive snaps with Miami came during Week 16's overtime win over the Bengals, during which he carried the rock four times for six yards. Across eight games in 2019, he handled 136 snaps on special teams. The 24-year-old is under contract for 2020, so he should be afforded the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in the offseason.