Turner rushed six times for 24 yards and caught his lone target for a loss of five yards in Thursday's 26-15 preseason win over Philadelphia.

Quarterback Trace McSorley was the only other Raven with more than one carry in a game that was canceled early in the fourth quarter due to lightning, but Turner didn't do much with his opportunity to stand out from the team's other roster bubble running backs. Turner will have one more chance to make a strong impression against the Redskins in Week 4 of preseason.