Peko (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Peko fully participated in practice Friday. He has played around 20 snaps in the two games he's been active since signing with Baltimore and would likely be in line for a similar role if he's able to play Sunday.

