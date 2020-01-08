Ravens' Earl Thomas III: Back at practice Wednesday
Thomas (knee/hand) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Thomas sat out Tuesday's practice for non-injury reasons, and he's now resumed participating without any limitations. The veteran safety is on track to play his usual every-down role in Baltimore's secondary during Saturday's divisional-round tilt against the Titans.
