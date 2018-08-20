Ravens' Jaleel Scott: On roster bubble
Scott is having a quiet summer, putting him on the roster bubble despite his status as a rookie fourth-round pick, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic Baltimore reports.
Scott is in real danger of becoming the first fourth-round pick the Ravens have ever released before Week 1 of his rookie season. Fellow rookie Jordan Lasley, a fifth-round pick, has generated far more buzz throughout the offseason and into the preseason. With Michael Crabtree, John Brown, Willie Snead and Chris Moore all considered locks, the team has a slew of players battling for what likely will be two roster spots. Scott, Lasley, Breshad Perriman and Tim White are all legitimate candidates to make the team.
