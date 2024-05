Davis (concussion) could be on the bubble for a spot on the Ravens' season-opening roster heading into training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Armour-Davis, a 2022 fourth-round pick, suited up for just four games as a rookie, then eight games in 2023 before ending the season on injured reserve with a concussion. He could have his work cut out to earn a roster spot, especially given that he mostly contributed on special teams in 2023.