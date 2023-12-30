The Ravens placed Armour-Davis (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday.

The 24-year-old cornerback has landed on IR after ending the Ravens' week of practice with back-to-back DNPs, and he'll now be forced to miss the remainder of the season. Armour-Davis has struggled to stay on the field throughout his two-year NFL career, appearing in just 12 of Baltimore's 32 games. The Alabama product was mostly a special-teamer for the Ravens this season, playing only 28 of his 138 total snaps on defense.