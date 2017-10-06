Ravens' Jaylen Hill: Doubtful to play Sunday
Hill (thigh) is listed as doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Hill was a limited participant in practice all week, and it looks like the thigh injury will hold him out for another week. It looks like Hill will need to put in at least one full practice next week for there to be any chance of him returning to the field.
